WATCH: UK Opposition Leader Eviscerates Boris Johnson to His Face in Wild Parliament Hearing, Amid Wave of Resignations

UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer eviscerated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his face on Wednesday amid a wave of resignations from the British government.

“What a pathetic spectacle. The dying act of his political career is to parrot that nonsense,” said Starmer during a wild session of Parliament. “As for those who are left, only in office because no-one else is prepared to debase themselves any longer: the charge of the lightweight brigade.”

The comment elicited laughter in the chamber.

“Have some self-respect,” said Starmer.

The UK Labour leader went on to blast Johnson and those defending him for appointing Chris Pincher to a senior government position despite apparently being informed of sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2019. Pincher has denied the allegations. He has since resigned from the position and has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

Johnson has also come under fire for having parties at the prime minister’s residence during the Covid pandemic while the rest of the United Kingdom faced severe restrictions that included lockdowns. The scandal is known as “Partygate.”

Starmer slammed Johnson’s denials of the allegations against Pincher and for telling members of his own party “to go out and say that he simply forgot.”

“In the middle of a crisis doesn’t the country deserve better than a zed list cast of nodding dogs?” he said.

Members of Parliament could be heard saying “Hear, hear.”

Johnson fired back.

“It’s exactly when times are tough, that when the country faces pressures on the economy and pressures on their budgets and when we have the biggest war in Europe for 80 years, that is exactly the moment that you’d expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with the job,” he said.

Watch above, via Sky News.

