WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out in the Middle of an Assembly Hearing in Kosovo

If you thought things were getting heated in the U.S. House of Representatives, brace yourself for the all-out, drag-out brawl that took place in the Kosovo Assembly.

While Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti was speaking at the podium, Mergim Lushtaku, a deputy from the opposing party, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), threw water at him. That’s when the fighting broke out after some members stepped in to try to break up the fight, which only got bigger.

Telegrafi reported (translated from Albanian):

Then Minister Hekuran Murati appeared near the pulpit, who was pushed by Mergim Lushtaku who also threw water in the direction of Besnik Bislim. The latter then threw a bottle at the PDK deputy, Mergim Lushtaku.

Reuters had some context for the fight, which took place following “a heated three-day public debate over an audio recording between a ruling party member and an official from the Serb-majority north.”

Watch the video above via Telegrafi.

