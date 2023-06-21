Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Called Lauren Boebert a ‘Little B*tch’ On the House Floor as Feud Escalates

Hardline Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), both known for their bombastic and controversial rhetoric, reportedly quarreled on the House floor Wednesday – resulting in Greene calling Boebert a “little bitch.”

A clip of the two MAGA Republicans circulated online Wednesday as the House debated a motion regarding a censure resolution of Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA).

The Daily Beast later reported on the content of that conversation and the eventual name-calling. The Beast reported the exchange began when Boebert “approached” Greene to talk about “statements you made about me publicly.”

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

The spat then escalated with Greene accusing Boebert of having “copied my articles of impeachment” against President Joe Biden. Greene has recently been on a tear introducing articles of impeachment against top Democrats that have no chance of passing, and then fundraising off of the move.

The intra-GOP spat over who copied who continued with Greene telling Boebert, “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Three sources confirmed the quotes to the Daily Beast, which reported:

The name-calling was confirmed by another GOP lawmaker and another source who witnessed the exchange. “I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” one GOP lawmaker said, granted anonymity by The Daily Beast to speak freely about the argument. “OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert then said, shrugging her shoulders. With Boebert’s back turned, ​​Greene responded: “We were never together.”

Boebert told the Beast after the exchange, “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

“Imitation is the greatest form of flattery,” was Greene’s response to the report of the exchange.

