‘We Have to Keep Our Country Gay!’ WATCH Trump’s Epic Misspeak – or Not? – at Rally

By Tommy ChristopherSep 24th, 2022, 12:27 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump biffed it when he tried to say the word “great” but wound up delighting anti-Trump social media users by saying “We have to keep our country gay!”

Trump held another rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Friday night, where QAnon salutes were once again observed. But near the beginning of his speech, Trump made what was either a gaffe or a surprise declaration of a significant shift in his professed cultural views:

To stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican. Joe Biden and the Democrat arsonists do not care one bit about the pain and suffering they’re causing you or your family or our once great country. Remember, I was going to say, was going to use an expression, “We have to keep our country gay,” but it’s not… I mean, for some reason, it’s just not great anymore. And we can name those reasons. And we’re going to discuss them tonight.

All politicians misspeak — lord knows President Joe Biden does as he combats a lifelong stutter — but Trump’s misspeak captured the imaginations of journalists, political and media figures, and other blue-check Twitter users who were surprised and delighted by the accidental declaration:

Watch above via CBS 17.

