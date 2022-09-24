‘We Have to Keep Our Country Gay!’ WATCH Trump’s Epic Misspeak – or Not? – at Rally

Former President Donald Trump biffed it when he tried to say the word “great” but wound up delighting anti-Trump social media users by saying “We have to keep our country gay!”

Trump held another rally in Wilmington, North Carolina Friday night, where QAnon salutes were once again observed. But near the beginning of his speech, Trump made what was either a gaffe or a surprise declaration of a significant shift in his professed cultural views:

To stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican. Joe Biden and the Democrat arsonists do not care one bit about the pain and suffering they’re causing you or your family or our once great country. Remember, I was going to say, was going to use an expression, “We have to keep our country gay,” but it’s not… I mean, for some reason, it’s just not great anymore. And we can name those reasons. And we’re going to discuss them tonight.

All politicians misspeak — lord knows President Joe Biden does as he combats a lifelong stutter — but Trump’s misspeak captured the imaginations of journalists, political and media figures, and other blue-check Twitter users who were surprised and delighted by the accidental declaration:

“We have to keep our country gay-pur-puh.” – Donald Trump. So then he is against DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay initiative. https://t.co/QPbWUrFTfF — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 24, 2022

if we don’t keep our country gay, who will https://t.co/x3GGAmMOgp — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) September 24, 2022

“Keep our country gay…er…erp per perp it’s not, for some reason, it’s not great anymore…” It’s adorable when people talk about Biden’s speech impediment while ignoring Trump’s obvious dementia.pic.twitter.com/OJub2ujXkk — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 24, 2022

To be fair, I do use the expression “we need to keep our country gay” pretty much daily pic.twitter.com/rArzzdLBRK — Andy Legon 🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewLegon) September 24, 2022

… safe to say the age and mounting legal pressures are taking their toll. … can’t even get out his signature #MAGA slogan. … maybe a little more oxygen is needed?

. https://t.co/mB9oiHiLZU — Dan Munro (@DanMunro) September 24, 2022

Watch above via CBS 17.

