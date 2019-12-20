Former Trump press secretary and current Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked Joe Biden over his stutter — later apologizing — but the former vice president shared his struggle with the disorder on the campaign trail earlier this year in a moving exchange that was caught on camera.

Toward the end of Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Biden talked about connecting with voters on the campaign trail, saying he keeps in regular touch with people like “the little kid who says I-I-I-I can’t talk, what do I do? ”

Sanders mocked Biden on Twitter, later apologizing after Biden responded to her by tweeting “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

In fact, one of the encounters Biden described on the debate stage was recorded by C-Span cameras.

While campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire in August, a young man approached Biden and told him about his stutter.

“You know, I used to be a very bad stutterer,” Biden said. “I’ve spoken a lot about it. I’m involved in a lot of national organizations. It does not define you. It cannot define you.”

Biden spoke at the 2016 National Institute for Stuttering annual gala.

“I wish we could talk more, if you give me your number I’ll call you, I know it’s hardest to talk on the phone, I know it, I know that’s the most difficult thing to do,” Biden said, then related his own earlier struggle with stuttering.

“You can do this, you can do this, you can do this!” Biden said, touching foreheads with the young man, who then exchanged contact information with one of Biden’s staff members.

And a minute or so later, Biden even took a selfie with the young man, and didn’t even charge him any money for it.

Watch the video above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]