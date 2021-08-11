The school district of Franklin, Tennessee was the site of major tension on Tuesday when anti-mask demonstrators concluded a day of protest by sending an ominous message to medical professionals encouraging mask mandates.

The Williamson County School Board held a 4-hour meeting with doctors and parents to discuss the implementation of a requirement for students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside elementary school buildings and on buses. Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF documented how the meeting entailed a great deal of input from pro and anti-mask proponents, but the school board inevitably voted to pass the mask mandate.

As it were, the meeting wound up being a major source of public spectacle when scores of protesters showed up to rail against masks. The Tennessean noted that among the protesters was Outkick founder and conservative commentator Clay Travis, who lives in the area and has two kids in school.

The anti mask at schools revolution is underway in Tennessee. These are the people who couldn’t get in the meeting tonight. They’ve never seen a crowd this big before for a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/GXTDmPks6A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

While the bulk of the protests were outside, the situation was also heated inside the meeting as anti-maskers disrupted the proceeding with frequent outbursts. Amid all the dramatics and legal threats leveled at the school board, one man was escorted out of the meeting for being continuously disruptive, and several other anti-maskers followed him.

Here’s the video I tried to tweet earlier but wouldn’t go through. A man was being disruptive during the Williamson County Schools meeting and deputies escorted him out. Dozens of enraged anti-mask parents followed. pic.twitter.com/5LXDCJiInW — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) August 11, 2021

The chaos continued all the way into the evening, with footage showing that medical officials left the meeting and were harangued by the anti-mask crowd in the parking lot. Two men in particular got up close to one man sitting in his car and they threateningly told him “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

“You’ll never be allowed in public again!” One of the men added. “You better watch out!”

