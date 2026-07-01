‘Civilians Are Going to Die’: Bill O’Reilly Predicts Trump Will Launch ‘Big Time’ Attack on Iran

The time to negotiate is coming to an end.

Bill O’Reilly predicted President Donald Trump will soon launch a “big time” military campaign against Iran that will result in the deaths of many civilians.

O’Reilly shared his prediction at the end of his No Spin News show on Monday. The former cable news star said he doesn’t believe Trump will attack this weekend, when the USA celebrates the Fourth of July and the nation’s 250th birthday.

Instead, O’Reilly said Trump may attack after the holiday.

“I think it’s coming, I think it’s coming,” O’Reilly said. “He can’t let these people run roughshod much longer. He knows it.”

“And I [am] just very sad that civilians are going to die over there,” he continued. “But it’s going to happen, unless the lord intervenes or Allah says to these mullahs, ‘Knock it off.'”

O’Reilly’s prediction comes after the U.S. and Iran have been working to hammer out a long-term peace deal to end the war. Vice President JD Vance went to Switzerland last month to negotiate with leaders from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries; he said the Iranians have an “extremely confusing” way of negotiating, but that he felt the summit was productive.

But the fragile ceasefire between the two countries has been violated on several occasions, including last weekend when Iran attacked ships near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. responded with its own strikes, and Trump warned Iran the U.S. was being “forced” to consider wiping the country out, once and for all.

Trump posted:

United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!

Things seemed to calm down by the time O’Reilly’s show aired on Monday, with Trump saying the two sides had returned to working on the deal.

Watch above via No Spin News on YouTube.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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