Whoopi Goldberg Slams Texas Gov. Abbott For Signing 22 Bills ‘Making it Easier for Mass Shooters to Buy, Carry, and Own Guns in His State’

The cohosts of The View discussed Wednesday the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday that killed 19 people.

Sara Haines discussed her difficulty in processing what had happened and noted that at times like these she turns to statistics for comfort. Haines offered some data points and then took aim at a common retort for gun advocates, that cars are also deadly weapons.

“We talk about cars and a lot of gun people say, ‘Cars kill people, are we going to get rid of cars?” she said.

“With cars, you need a license. In Texas, you need zero to go get a gun or carry a weapon. The license in Texas requires not only a road test, but all the applications, thumbprints, and everything else,” Haines continued.

“Why do we not do that with an actual deadly weapon? They say, ‘guns don’t kill people. People kill people.’ I can concede that and I agree,” Haines argued.

“We need to fight for these red flag laws because every one of the shooters in the deadliest mass shootings in the past decade was flagged,” she continued, arguing:

One of them had been visited 39 times by law enforcement, though because we don’t have a systematic check, these weren’t reported to the right people. Every one of them had a history that raised flags and signals, and they got away with it. We have to fight for red flag laws in every state because right now the people that protect guns are protecting it can limit. Can’t we all agree that people that have a problem and can threaten people should not have a weapon for a period of time?

“They don’t agree with that,” retorted Joy Behar.

“Listen. I want to thank Governor Abbott because he signed 22 bills this year making it easier for mass shooters to buy, carry, and own guns in his state,” interjected Whoopi Goldberg.

“Let’s apply his abortion laws to guns by deputizing citizens to sue anyone involved in gun violence. So you sold an AR-15 at the gun show? See you in court. Does your neighbor have too big an arsenal?” Goldberg continued. “Call the cops.”

“Actually, let’s invoke some Supreme Court logic too. Alito says abortion’s not in the constitution. Neither are AR-15s. So I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them either,” she added. “Life is so sacred, then stop using guns to abort young lives. Stop using guns..” she continued.

“And stop voting for Republicans,” jumped in Behar.

“No. Don’t stop voting for Republicans,” replied Goldberg.

“Yes,” Behar doubled down.

“But get better Republicans in there,” replied Goldberg.

“No. Not right now,” concluded Behar before Goldberg continued her impassioned appeal for gun law reform.

Watch the full clip above, via ABC

