Whopping 62 Percent of Unvaccinated People Say They’ll NEVER Get a Covid Shot of Any Kind

Amid a Covid surge field by the Omicron variant, a whopping 62 percent of unvaccinated people say they will never get any sort of vaccine shot to prevent the virus.

Respondents to a new The Economist/YouGov poll were asked to describe their vaccination status, and 31 percent said that “I have NOT received ANY shots of ANY manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” while 69 percent said they’d gotten at least one shot.

Of those who have gotten the vaccine, 92 percent have gotten either two doses (43%) or have also gotten a third dose (49%).

The respondents who said they haven’t gotten any shots yet were asked about their future plans, and 62 percent said “I do not plan on ever getting ANY shots of ANY COVID-19 vaccine.”

White males without a college degree and Trump voters were the most likely, at 75 percent, to say they will never get a shot for Covid. Those groups, along with Republicans, also made up the largest shares of those who have not gotten a single shot as yet.

Another 18 percent were a “maybe,” and an additional 10 percent said they preferred not to answer. Only 10 percent said “I definitely will get a shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in the future.”

The Omicron variant doesn’t appear to have softened vaccine resistance much at all, at least not yet. Former President Donald Trump has made several well-publicized statements in favor of vaccines and booster shots recently. This week, he revealed that he’s had a booster shot, which drew boos from the crowd he was speaking to.

Trump also made remarks to Candace Owens pushing back on the suggestion that the vaccines aren’t that effective, in a separate instance.

Such outreach by Trump has not made much of a difference in the past, but time will tell if anything changes this time around.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com