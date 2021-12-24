In Instagram Video, Alec Baldwin Thanks Supporters, Says His Family is ‘The Only Thing I Care About’, and Santa Needs to Wear a Mask

A somber Alec Baldwin posted a video on his Instagram account Thursday thanking people for sending supportive messages, repeatedly saying that his family was the only thing that mattered to him, and offering a pandemic message for Santa Claus.

In October, Baldwin fired a prop gun while rehearsing a scene on the Rust film set, and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured. Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, including how a real bullet made it onto a film set. Baldwin has said he is cooperating with the investigations and has repeatedly expressed “heartbreak” and remorse over the shooting, but also defended himself and the crew and insisted that he did not actually pull the trigger on the gun.

In the Instagram video, apparently recorded on a cell phone, Baldwin is wearing a rumpled gray coat and burgundy scarf as he stands outside as the sun is setting.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to all of the people who sent me such kind words and, you know, best wishes, and strength, and hope and prayers and thoughts, and lots of encouragement,” said Baldwin, his voice slightly raspier than usual.

He described “hundreds, hundreds of emails,” Instagram comments, and messages he had received from supporters, friends, and colleagues, including people that he “hadn’t heard from in quite awhile,” who were “saying very, very supportive things about this difficult situation.”

“For everyone that’s involved in this, it’s never going to be behind us, because somebody died so tragically,” said Baldwin, noting that “not a day goes by” that he doesn’t think about it.

He paused for a few seconds and shook his head. “You know, I’m home with my family, the only thing I care about — it’s true, all I care about is my wife and my kids — just moving forward with my life, and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time.”

Baldwin again thanked everyone who had sent him supportive messages, saying he felt “very grateful,” but it was still “very difficult” and “very awkward.”

He then shared a holiday greeting, wishing viewers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah (“a bit belated”), “and a Happy Kwanzaa, you know, you name it, whatever holiday you’re celebrating.”

“I hope that you’re as lucky as I am in one department, and that’s that you’re home with your family,” he added. “I’m home with my family. That’s all I’ve got, everything that matters, is my family. My wife and my kids, who are so — they’re my life in every way.

“I don’t have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to everyone who sent me these great wishes,” he concluded, and then offered a pandemic safety message: “Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster–don’t let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask.”

