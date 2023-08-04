YouTuber Giving Away PS5 Game Consoles Sparks Riot in NYC’s Union Square

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat sent New York’s Union Square Park into chaos Friday afternoon when a video game giveaway took an insane turn.

Cenat, who makes a variety of comedy and challenge videos, took to his Instagram Friday afternoon to tell his 5.5 million fans that he would be in the NYC park in the afternoon for an impromptu meet and greet where he would be giving away PS5 game consoles.

The turnout for the event was far greater than anyone, including New York City police, could have imagined.

Things quickly plunged into chaos as thousands of people flooded the street and park. According to local ABC News 7, the subways have been diverted around the area and police donned riot gear are using pepper spray to try to control the crowd.

Local authorities estimated over 2,000 people are still in the area as police are trying to calmly disperse the crowd. According to ABC News 7, several officers have been injured. NYPD has made a call for all available officers from all five Boroughs to respond to the area.

Officers were able to get Cenat out of the area soon after things got out of control. The crowd has taken to standing on cars, running through the street, and throwing things such as fire extinguishers, bottles, and trash.

Police are working to disperse the crowd before the Friday afternoon traffic commences in the area. Several arrests have been made with a local city bus serving as a holding unit for those in handcuffs.

