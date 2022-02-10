Democratic State Rep Shredded For Deleted Tweet Telling Parents to Home School or Pay for Private School If They Want to ‘Have a Say’

A Wisconsin state representative became the latest Twitter politico to be metaphorically tossed in the social media chipper-shredder for a tweet scolding parents who wanted to “have a say” in their children’s education. She got dragged for the tweet, deleted it, got dragged for deleting it, posted an apology, and then got dragged for the apology.

State Rep. Lee Snodgrass is a Democrat representing an Appleton, Wisc. area district (about 30 miles southwest from Green Bay) and the Second Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Democrats. On Thursday, she tweeted, “If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget.”

The tweet did not go over well. Not at all.

Honestly thought @RepSnodgrass was a parody account when I first saw it because I can’t believe Democrats are still doing this to themselves. (she deleted it) pic.twitter.com/sDXUGnQN2I — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 10, 2022

So, @RepSnodgrass deleted this tweet. No wonder. It’s astoundingly tone deaf – choosing to support freedom only for the rich & forcing everyone to subsidize indoctrination of children through forced taxation without “having a say.” #EducationFreedom pic.twitter.com/CUiTJhOLAo — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 10, 2022

Wisconsin Representative Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) tweeted and then quickly deleted a powerful reminder that Democrats believe you have no say in your children’s education if you send them to a public school. pic.twitter.com/464x9HUeng — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 10, 2022

.@RepSnodgrass unclear on who pays for schools w/ their taxes Maybe the good people of Appleton, WI

Should “have a say” & give her the boot pic.twitter.com/4thRxZ49uC — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 10, 2022

You did the meme pic.twitter.com/pBMD8BXiGN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2022

Buried in an avalanche of tweeted mockery, Snodgrass deleted the tweet and posted several follow up tweets to “clarify” her position, writing that her original tweet had been “lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted.”

“Of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms!” she added. “I’m a parent, and I have a say, as should every parent. I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib—that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on!”

I deleted my Tweet since it was lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted. I wouldn’t want anyone to think that parents do not have a role in their child’s public education-I sure did. I encourage all parents to engage in voting for school board, join PTO and meet with teachers — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

To clarify, My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids’ teachers and their schools. — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

Of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms! I’m a parent, and I have a say, as should every parent. I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib—that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on! — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

That’s right! Parents (and others)- you can HAVE A SAY in your child’s education by voting in your local school board races. Funny how that part seems to be have forgotten by the haters. For more: https://t.co/2FJLOKv8ce — Rep. Lee Snodgrass (@RepSnodgrass) February 10, 2022

Her apology did not seem to win over many of her online critics; at the time of publication, Twitter users were continuing to reply to her tweets far above her normal level of engagement, with many including screenshots of her trouble-inciting deleted tweet.

Too late. You have made it quite clear what you really think about parents that are concerned about their children. People like you should make the rules. . — James DePorre (@RevShark) February 10, 2022

Hi, Representative. The last time a democrat said parents shouldn’t have a voice in education, he lost the governorship in Virginia. I know a lot of parents in Appleton & they vote. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 10, 2022

After deleting her tweet revealing what @RepSnodgrass really thinks, here is her explanation about the limited role she thinks parents should have: Voting, PTO, and meet with your kids’ teachers. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/BSgF2Tjfd1 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 10, 2022

Her earlier tweet wasn’t lacking nuance and in no way can her damage control tweet be reconciled with her initial tweet. Just own it – don’t pretend we can’t read what you wrote, @RepSnodgrass. pic.twitter.com/dyDIQSIYDb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 10, 2022

Parents already pay for their kids’ education through the taxes they pay. They should be able to take that money and spend it on the education they want.

But what you were saying is that parents should go pound sand. pic.twitter.com/DXO1gL99WO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 10, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com