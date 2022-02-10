Democratic State Rep Shredded For Deleted Tweet Telling Parents to Home School or Pay for Private School If They Want to ‘Have a Say’

Feb 10th, 2022
 
A Wisconsin state representative became the latest Twitter politico to be metaphorically tossed in the social media chipper-shredder for a tweet scolding parents who wanted to “have a say” in their children’s education. She got dragged for the tweet, deleted it, got dragged for deleting it, posted an apology, and then got dragged for the apology.

State Rep. Lee Snodgrass is a Democrat representing an Appleton, Wisc. area district (about 30 miles southwest from Green Bay) and the Second Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Democrats. On Thursday, she tweeted, “If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget.”

The tweet did not go over well. Not at all.

Buried in an avalanche of tweeted mockery, Snodgrass deleted the tweet and posted several follow up tweets to “clarify” her position, writing that her original tweet had been “lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted.”

“Of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms!” she added. “I’m a parent, and I have a say, as should every parent. I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib—that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on!”

Her apology did not seem to win over many of her online critics; at the time of publication, Twitter users were continuing to reply to her tweets far above her normal level of engagement, with many including screenshots of her trouble-inciting deleted tweet.

