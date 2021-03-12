The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis threatened legal action over a fake tweet screenshot circulating that claimed he wrote “mommy milky” on the social media platform Friday evening.

The fake tweet was sent out by Twitter user Jean-Michel Connard, who captioned the post, “not fast enough!!”

It got some pick-up Friday evening as a few users mocked Davis over it. He took to Twitter to say, “If you have a blue checkmark and you’re currently spreading obviously hoax screenshots meant to deliberately and maliciously defame me, now would be a good time for you to lawyer up, because I need a new truck and would love nothing more than for you to be forced to pay for it.”

If you have a blue checkmark and you’re currently spreading obviously hoax screenshots meant to deliberately and maliciously defame me, now would be a good time for you to lawyer up, because I need a new truck and would love nothing more than for you to be forced to pay for it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2021

Asked about the fake tweet, which has a series of clear color differences, Davis told Mediaite that the dubious tweet was “100% fake,” adding that he plans on taking legal action.

“100% fake, and he should probably find himself a good defamation attorney ASAP, because I need a new truck, and I’d love nothing more than for him to pay for it for deliberately and maliciously fabricating statements I never made and attributing them to me,” Davis told Mediaite on Friday night.

Following Davis’ legal threat, Connard expressed amazement at how the fake tweet actually got so much attention and appeared unfazed by the legal threat.

This is your fault for encouraging me. — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) March 13, 2021

Me: oh people will realize this is an obvious joke and laugh at it.

Yashar Ali for some reason: mommy milky gate reaches the federalist — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) March 13, 2021

Follow the author on Twitter (@ztpetrizzo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]