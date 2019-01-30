Mediaite is Relaunching Our ‘Live From the Green Room’ Newsletter

This week, we’re re-launching our daily newsletter: Live From the Green Room.

It will be authored daily by Head of Social Media Evan Rosenfeld, with contributions from Mediaite’s staff.

Here’s a rundown of what we have in store each day:

Media Winner and Loser of the Day

We’ll crown a media winner and loser of the day for our readers to debate.

The A-Block

Here, we’ll rundown the top stories of the day through a media prism — with plenty of links to get you caught up.

Must-See Clip of the Day

You know that one cable news clip you just have to see every day? That fiery argument between two pundits? That off-the-wall statement from an expert commentator? That on-air blunder by your favorite anchor? We’ve got it for you here each and every day — as we’ll identify the video you just cannot miss.

Links We Like

The end of each day’s newsletter will include our favorite links of the day from across the Internet.

Additionally, we’ll have these terrific, recurring features:

The Media Biz

Here, we’ll take a look at the goings on in the business of media. From the biggest mergers, to the latest hiring sprees, we’ll break down all the latest happenings in the business.

The Briefing, In Brief

On the (increasingly rare) occasions when the White House holds a daily briefing, we’ll have comprehensive coverage for you in our newsletter. We’ll highlight all the key moments, and even crown a Star of the Day, selected from the White House press corps.

Water Cooler Talk

Finally, Mediaite’s staff will weigh in with an insider’s take on the biggest media news of the day, and break down what it all means.

So please sign up for our awesome new newsletter here!

