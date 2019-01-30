Al Roker Goes OFF on ‘Nitwit Governor’ Matt Bevin Saying It’s ‘Soft’ to Close Schools For Cold

Despite temperatures in the single digits across much of Kentucky, the state’s governor, Matt Bevin (R) was not pleased that many counties in the commonwealth opted to close school on Wednesday.

“There’s no ice going with it or any snow,” Bevin told WHAS radio in comments he labeled as “slightly facetious.” The governor added, “What happens to America? We’re getting soft…we’re getting soft.”

Al Roker disagrees. Wednesday morning on MSNBC, the longtime Today meteorologist absolutely shredded Bevin for suggesting that schools should have stayed open.

“This nitwit governor in Kentucky, saying that, ‘Oh, we’re weak!’ These are kids who are going to be in sub-zero wind chills.” Roker said. “Cancel school! Stop it! Adults, if they want to be out there, that’s great. These are our children. I’m glad you’re not a teacher!

