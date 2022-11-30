Republican Twitter Drags ‘Election Denier’ Hakeem Jeffries Over Past Tweets After He’s Named Pelosi Successor

Conservatives this week are resurfacing tweets sent by incoming House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries back in 2016 to describe him as an “election denier.”

“It’s a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting,” said Jeffries after being named to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi in leadership. “And the best thing that we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment is lean in hard and do the best damn job that we can for the people.”

Nonetheless, Jeffries has previously and repeatedly denied the validity of an election, despite more recently blasting former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie”, saying emphatically that “we will never bend the knee to the election deniers who poison our democracy.”

He was emphatic about 2016 as well, just the other way, and conservatives and the RNC drew attention to it Wednesday.

“The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office,” reads one 2018 tweet.

The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference https://t.co/x3BHO5CPIm — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 16, 2018

“LIE (more than any administration in the history of the Republic). CHEAT (2016 election/Russian Interference). STEAL (one or two Supreme Court seats). When will Republicans put country ahead of party?” reads another.

LIE (more than any administration in the history of the Republic). CHEAT (2016 election/Russian Interference). STEAL (one or two Supreme Court seats). When will Republicans put country ahead of party? #CleanUpCorruption — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 28, 2018

“Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” tweeted Jeffries in 2020.

Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 24, 2020

“Let’s be clear donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin),” he tweeted, also in 2020.

Let’s be clear donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin). — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) August 9, 2020

Right-wing Twitter accounts took note of Jeffries denying the 2016 election:

Ladies and gentlemen, your new House Majority Leader pic.twitter.com/CHPt1kP76h — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 30, 2022

BREAKING: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries was just elected as the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/skZqcnXiG7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2022

House Democrats elect "election denier" Hakeem Jeffries to be their new leader https://t.co/q9T4tvTqDv — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2022

“First black minority leader.” Previously all minority leaders had somehow been white. https://t.co/AlAqWT7Vyo — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 30, 2022

House Democrats just chose as their leader… *An election denier

*A border crisis denier

*An inflation denier And that’s just the tip of the iceberg on far-left Hakeem Jeffries.https://t.co/In053rfowL — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 30, 2022

Being an election denier didn’t hinder Hakeem Jeffries’ advancement in the Democratic caucus, I see. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 30, 2022

THREAD: Here are 8 times Hakeem Jeffries — the Democrats' new House leader — denied election results. 1. Jeffries said "the more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes." pic.twitter.com/cjMYeKIsCs — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 30, 2022

