Outgoing GOP Rep Madison Cawthorn Sounds the Alarm Over the ‘Soft Metrosexual’…Yes, Really

Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) doesn’t have a whole lot of time left in the House of Representatives, but he decided to make the most of it by warning America of the danger it faces from the “soft metrosexual.”

The outgoing congressman, who lost his re-election bid in the Republican primaries amid scandal and controversy, gave a speech on the House floor where he lamented that America’s young men have gone soft (I guess) and cast aside their masculinity. He blamed this on social media while claiming men are now incentivized to be metrosexual.

Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul! Social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight! To rise in a noble manner, square their jaws and charge once more into the breach of line to defend what they love.

Minor note here: the term “metrosexual” is defined in the dictionary as having very little to do with sexuality so much as heterosexuals simply caring about being fashionable. Cawthorn called the metrosexual phenomenon the “precipice of disaster” as he asked America’s young men “will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become myth?”

“Will you reclaim your masculinity?” Madison asked. “Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected, to be looked up to, or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?

Clearly Cawthorn’s got his finger on the pulse of the people, nevermind matters like international conflict, demanding freedom from authoritiarians, or anything trivial like that.

Watch above via The Recount.

