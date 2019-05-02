Seven Foreign Governments Have Rented Condos From Trump World Tower Without Congressional Consent

A new report indicates that multiple foreign governments rented luxury condominiums from the Trump World Tower in New York without congressional approval back in 2017.

Reuters has published a review of State Department records that show at least seven foreign governments asking for permission to rent or renew their Trump World Tower leases in the first eight months of Trump’s presidency. Sources suggest that these lease requests were never submitted to Congress, and House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings says his committee has been “stonewalled” in its efforts to obtain information on these matters

“This new information raises serious questions about the President and his businesses’ potential receipt of payments from foreign governments,” said Cummings. “The American public deserves full transparency.”

The governments of Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Thailand and the European Union all received a go-ahead for renting 8 condos from the tower. Foreign governments sent the State Department 13 permission requests in total, which, as Reuters notes, is “more solicitations from foreign governments for new or renewed leases in that building than in the previous two years combined.”

Trump World Tower was known to house international political figures in the past, but now that Trump is president, such transactions invite questions as to whether they are in compliance with the Emoluments Clause. The clause forbids U.S. officials from accepting foreign gifts or payments without congressional approval.

[Photo via Reuters]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com