Trump Loses It On Fox News After Guest Says Biden Won in 2020: ‘Fox is Afraid to Say What REALLY Happened’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News on Monday over network contributor Marie Harf saying that President Joe Biden beat him “pretty handily.”

“There’s a lot of bedwetting that goes on in the media and Democratic circles every four years about who our nominee is going to be,” said Harf on The Faulkner Focus. “Joe Biden beat Donald Trump pretty handily in 2020. And if Donald Trump runs again I believe that Joe Biden can win again.”

“If you have Joe Biden against Donald Trump I will take my party’s chances any day in that race, Harris,” she told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

Trump did not take kindly to Harf’s remarks.

“Fox News treats ‘TRUMP’ every bit as badly as they did in 2015, before I later won the Election. Fox was brutal then, and not too good now. This lightweight failure in the Obama Administration, Fox News Contributer Marie Harf, is allowed to say anything she wants, without rebuttal – and others likewise. I beat Crooked Hillary Clinton, and then beat Biden by much more. Fox is afraid to say what REALLY happened in that farce of an Election – IT WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. Get tough Republicans!!!” he posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

Fox is certainly wary of repeating Trump’s false claims of election fraud, and for good reason: the network currently faces two multi-billion dollar defamation suits from voting tech companies for boosting conspiracy theories about 2020.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com