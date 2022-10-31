Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, took the lead over the weekend in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the first time as recent polls have him pulling ahead of incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker’s campaign has been plagued by allegations that the staunchly pro-life Republican paid for abortions and questions about his mental fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate, but it would seem Georgia voters are unconvinced by both factors.

The final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, out Monday, before the Nov. 8 election found Walker up 1 point on Warnock, leading 46 to 45 percent. The Libertarian candidate in the race, Chase Oliver, received 5 percent of the vote.

The poll was taken between Oct. 16-27 of 1,022 registered voters in Georgia and carries a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

The last AJC poll, taken between Sept. 25th and October 4th, had Warnock up 3 points, meaning the poll has swung 4 points toward Walker in the last three weeks.

Other polls in the race show Walker with a small lead as well.

The FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage poll take on Oct. 27 put Walker up 85 to 45 over Warnock, while the latest right-leaning Rasmussen poll has Walker up 5 points.

The New York Times/Siena poll from last week showed Warnock up by 3 points.

The new RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Walker up by 1.4 percent, leading Warnock 47.2 to 45.8 percent. While Libertarian candidate Oliver may play a spoiler in the race and force a run-off if neither candidate gets above 50 percent, Warnock has rarely polled above 50 percent in the race – a major warning sign for an incumbent weeks ahead of the election.

