Twitter Defends the Right of Finnish Prime Minister to Party: ‘Help, Our Prime Minister is Too Cool’

A video has been circulating on Twitter of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin partying.

This led to critics bashing Marin, who is the head of Finland’s government (whereas the president is the most powerful and is the head of state).

“This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks,” tweeted Finnish sports talk show host Aleksi Valavuori.

Finnish Parliament member Mikko Kärnä called for Marin to voluntarily be tested for drugs.

“Just for the sake of the discussion in public, it would be wise if the Prime Minister @MarinSanna voluntarily went through a drug screening, the results of which would be made public by an independent body. The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” he tweeted.

Marin defended herself in response to the leak of the video, which shows her dancing with other people.

“I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” she said.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends,” she added. “Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Additionally, Marin lamented the leak of the video.

“I trusted that since the videos are private and published at a private event, they would not be published,” she said. “It feels bad that they have been published.”

Twitter users defended Marin.

The 36-year-old prime minister apologized in December after she went clubbing until 4 a.m. without her work phone and missed a text message that told her to quarantine since Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for the coronavirus hours earlier. After she saw the text message, Marin was tested and got a negative result.

