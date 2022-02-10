Twitter users blasted NPR on Wednesday over an article about the color options for the thumbs-up emoji.

NPR tweeted the article, stating that “some white people” choose the yellow thumbs-up emoji because it feels neutral — but some academics argue opting out of [the white thumbs-up emoji] signals a lack of awareness about white privilege, akin to society associating whiteness with being raceless.”

Some white people may choose 👍 because it feels neutral — but some academics argue opting out of 👍🏻 signals a lack of awareness about white privilege, akin to society associating whiteness with being raceless.https://t.co/9g3rochT0K — NPR (@NPR) February 9, 2022

Twitter users ridiculed NPR for the piece.

Oh good fucking God. This is why I’ve basically opted out of NPR. https://t.co/Px11T65rcb — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) February 10, 2022

We’re tackling the serious issues now! https://t.co/dc8wZTPWAl — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) February 9, 2022

thank goodness The Discourse has finally taken the serious problem facing society: emoji usage https://t.co/CJLA1zSpZH — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) February 9, 2022

What the hell is the matter with you guys? https://t.co/h7V4Vkjgfh — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) February 10, 2022

So important we fund this work with our tax dollars. Thank you NPR. https://t.co/3SeKg4fL5O — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) February 9, 2022

A very serious country, worrying about serious things https://t.co/Y2oRnlisUU — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 10, 2022

