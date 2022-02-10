Twitter Users Blast NPR Over Tweet Saying ‘Some White People’ Choose to Use Original Thumbs-Up Emoji
Twitter users blasted NPR on Wednesday over an article about the color options for the thumbs-up emoji.
NPR tweeted the article, stating that “some white people” choose the yellow thumbs-up emoji because it feels neutral — but some academics argue opting out of [the white thumbs-up emoji] signals a lack of awareness about white privilege, akin to society associating whiteness with being raceless.”
Some white people may choose 👍 because it feels neutral — but some academics argue opting out of 👍🏻 signals a lack of awareness about white privilege, akin to society associating whiteness with being raceless.https://t.co/9g3rochT0K
— NPR (@NPR) February 9, 2022
Twitter users ridiculed NPR for the piece.
Oh good fucking God. This is why I’ve basically opted out of NPR. https://t.co/Px11T65rcb
— Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) February 10, 2022
DEFUND NPR https://t.co/dGdl5gaZ8t
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 10, 2022
We’re tackling the serious issues now! https://t.co/dc8wZTPWAl
— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) February 9, 2022
good god, libs https://t.co/ckeUk72M4t
— Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) February 10, 2022
Fuck off. https://t.co/OlLiBnzhAY
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 9, 2022
👎👎🏻👎🏼👎🏽👎🏾👎🏿
Give us back our tax dollars, @NPR. https://t.co/4DADJ6xrEb
— Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) February 9, 2022
thank goodness The Discourse has finally taken the serious problem facing society: emoji usage https://t.co/CJLA1zSpZH
— Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) February 9, 2022
What the hell is the matter with you guys? https://t.co/h7V4Vkjgfh
— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) February 10, 2022
So important we fund this work with our tax dollars. Thank you NPR. https://t.co/3SeKg4fL5O
— Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) February 9, 2022
A very serious country, worrying about serious things https://t.co/Y2oRnlisUU
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 10, 2022
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com