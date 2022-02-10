Twitter Users Blast NPR Over Tweet Saying ‘Some White People’ Choose to Use Original Thumbs-Up Emoji

By Jackson RichmanFeb 10th, 2022, 12:39 pm
 
NPR

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

Twitter users blasted NPR on Wednesday over an article about the color options for the thumbs-up emoji.

NPR tweeted the article, stating that “some white people” choose the yellow thumbs-up emoji because it feels neutral — but some academics argue opting out of [the white thumbs-up emoji] signals a lack of awareness about white privilege, akin to society associating whiteness with being raceless.”

Twitter users ridiculed NPR for the piece.

