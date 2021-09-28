Republican Senator Dan Sullivan had a comically forlorn reaction when his questioning at a Senate hearing didn’t go as he expected.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Sulivan was among the senators who heard testimony from United States Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley on the planning and execution of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The hearing yielded several dramatic moments and showdowns between the military leaders and critics in the legislative body, on both sides of the aisle. But Sullivan provided a moment of levity, at least for the viewing audience.

Sullivan wrapped up his first round of questioning by telling the trio that “I have one final question,” and prophetically added “I might leave it because it’s a long one for the follow-up.”

Sullivan then launched into an impassioned wind-up that lasted nearly two minutes, and concluded with the senator telling the witnesses “So I will ask this final question of all of you…”

Committee Chair Senator Mazie Hirono then interrupted, saying “Senator Sullivan, could you submit your question, please?”

As Sullivan briefly protested, Hirono continued: “We’re trying to keep to a five-minute questioning round. You can ask a question in your second round if you’d like.”

As a crestfallen Sullivan did a slow-burn double-take , Hirono told him “Thank you,” and then moved on.

