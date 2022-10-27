‘I Agree!’ Trump Shares Video of Megyn Kelly Roasting DeSantis’ 2024 Prospects Against the Former President

Late Wednesday, former President Donald Trump shared a video from Dave Rubin’s podcast dismissing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘ (R) chances against him in a potential presidential faceoff.

The comments originally aired on the October 16th edition of The Rubin Report with guest, Megyn Kelly. During the conversation, the topic of DeSantis facing off against Trump for a 2024 GOP ticket arose. Kelly vehemently believes the MAGA base wil not withdraw its support of Trump for anyone else — unless they were chosen by Trump himself.

On Wednesday, Trump shared a clip from the interview on his Truth Social page with a simple message, “I AGREE!”

In the video, Kelly said, “Well, I just don’t think anybody else could win if Trump runs.”

“So you think if they got on a stage, you don’t think that DeSantas is crafty enough or stands enough?” Rubin asked.

“No, I don’t even think that a little, I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t, You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not,” Kelly replied.

“They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she continued. “They think Trump was screwed out of his last election, that he was screwed out of his first term by all the craziness and the Russia gate and so on. And they think he is entitled, he deserves another shot at it. Like the hardcore Trump faithful is unshakeable.”

Kelly even suggested that the core MAGA supporters believe DeSantis owes his political career to Trump.

“They like DeSantis, but they would never cross Trump for him. And they think that DeSantis owes his political career to Trump. Like if forced to choose, they will choose Trump. So DeSantis can’t take him down. It’s like the line in War Games, ‘The only winning move is not to play.’ DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that. You can play it against me if I’m wrong, but I won’t be,” she concluded.

Listen above via Truth Social.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com