Megyn Kelly Shocks Dave Rubin By Declaring DeSantis Toast if Trump Runs: ‘DeSantis Can’t Take Him Down’

Megyn Kelly shocked BlazeTV Host Dave Rubin with her prediction for the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump was to run again.

On a recent episode of The Rubin Report, Kelly was asked about the potential matchup of Trump running against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

In the clip, circulating Twitter via Merissa Hansen, Kelly revealed that DeSantis would not have a chance against Trump.

“Well, I just don’t think anybody else could win if Trump runs,” she said.

“So you think if they got on a stage, you don’t think that DeSantis is crafty enough, or the record stands enough?” Rubin questioned.

“No,” Kelly said bluntly to a stunned Rubin. “No, I don’t even think that a little. I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t. The only way DeSantis is going to become the Republican nominee is if Trump chooses not to run and endorses him or dies.”

She continued, “I just don’t see a world in which Trump says ‘I want it’ — Let’s say, he says ‘I want it,’ and DeSantis beats him fair and square in the primary. You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not.”

Kelly explained that the core MAGA group continues to believe that Trump was “screwed” with his first term in office a deserves a second chance.

“I talk to them all the time. I take calls from them on my radio show and they won’t. They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn. They think Trump was screwed out of his last election, that he was screwed out of his first term by all the craziness and the Russia gate and so on. And they think he is entitled, he deserves another shot at it. And so, unless Trump gracefully and graciously says, ‘Get behind DeSantis,’ I wouldn’t put any chips on DeSantis at all,” Kelly said.

“That’s really interesting,” Rubin replied. “I mean, look, I’ve said many times I’d love for them to work it out on the DL, have a dinner, figure out what has to be figured out and go forward. A lot of people, and I’m sort of moving on this a little bit, say that they should just get on the debate stage and do it and whoever you know comes out will be sharper for it. But I agree there is a certain portion of like the base — base that would rather burn everything down if it doesn’t get to Trump.”

Kelly pushed back on Rubin citing that the “portion” of the MAGA base he was talking about, is in fact, a “huge,” portion of his supporters.

“It’s a huge portion, Dave. It’s a huge portion. Like the hardcore Trump faithful is unshakeable and there — again, I hear from them all the time, they like him, They like DeSantis, but they would never cross Trump for him. And they think that DeSantis owes his political career to Trump. Like if forced to choose, they will choose Trump. So DeSantis can’t take him down,” Kelly concluded.

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

