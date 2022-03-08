Joe Rogan Alarmed By TikTok: ‘Such A F*cking Sketchy Application’

Joe Rogan voiced concerns over the intrusiveness of TikTok.

“TikTok is such a fucking sketchy application,” Rogan said on Monday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan pointed towards a breakdown done by software engineers to highlight the dangers of the application. “They said it is the single most disturbing piece of software they’ve ever had to back engineer because the amount of cross-platform spying it does,” Rogan told his guest, Youtuber Mr. Beast.

Rogan also shared a friend’s alarming experience with the intrusiveness of the app.

“My friend told me that she was talking to this lady and they were just having a conversation,” Rogan relayed. “And then she looked at her TikTok and TikTok suggested her — so TikTok knew that her and this lady were next to each other physically because their phones were next to each other. So Tik Tok suggested she follow that lady.”

Despite not having a Tik Tok account, Rogan said videos of him are frequently posted on the app.

“I exist on Tik Tok, but it’s not me,” Rogan explained. “Like someone’s just uploading my content on TikTok. At a certain point in time, I guess I should step in and do something.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

