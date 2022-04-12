Joe Rogan Blasts Speaker Nancy Pelosi Over Stock Holdings: ‘How is this Not Insider Trading?’

Joe Rogan went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her personal investments in companies like Tesla.

On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said “the amount of stock trading that’s done by members of congress. The amount of fucking money that they make when they know decisions that are going to be signed and passed. They know laws that are going to be put into place!”

“Like there was one recently, they were talking about Nancy Pelosi and the amount of money she invested in Tesla right before Biden signed this EV bill. Electric vehicle bill,” he continued.

Greg Fitzsimmons joined Rogan as a guest on the episode and chimed in to say “they should all have to put their money in trusts while they’re in office!”

“Well insider trading is against the law,” Rogan said. “How is that not insider trading?”

“If you know that someone’s going to sign a bill and that bill is going to be a massive boost to the electrical vehicle industry, just as an example. And you know that bill is going to be signed so right before that bill is signed, you buy a fuck load of stock in electrical vehicles. And then the next day or whenever it was, bill gets passed and then that stock goes up and you make a shit ton of money. How is that not illegal?” Rogan asked.

“They put Martha Stewart in jail for stock trading, remember that?” Rogan laughed.

Rogan turned the conversation back to Pelosi, saying “She’s worth like two-hundred-million dollars. She makes a couple hundred grand a year.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

