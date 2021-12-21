Joe Rogan Mocks Liberals Over Covid Precautions: ‘Masks Are Like The Democrats’ MAGA Hat’

Podcaster Joe Rogan had world-renowned surfer Shane Dorian on his podcast, but that didn’t stop Rogan from talking about Covid.

“I don’t even know if they work,” Rogan said about masks on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I don’t think they do. I mean maybe they stop spittle from getting into someone. If you can get your finger in the side of it, and air is coming out.”

On top of believing masks are ineffective, Rogan said he thinks masks have also become a political symbol of the left. “Masks are like the Democrats’ MAGA hat,” he said. “You wear it to make people feel comfortable. I know it’s illogical, and I’m fine wearing it if it relaxes people, and makes them feel better. But if people want to argue that they do something, it just doesn’t make any sense man. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Rogan continued that masks have become a mainstay because we bought into the idea of them working at the beginning of the pandemic. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where we accepted early on,” Rogan said. “And now we’re just pretending it’s somehow or another protective. But at the end of the day it’s really just a piece of paper over your mouth and you’re breathing perfectly through it, so like how does that work?”

Rogan also took issue with those promoting increased hygiene to combat Covid. “The washing the hands thing is nonsense.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com