Joe Rogan Says Twitter Has Been ‘Curated by a Bunch of Dorks’ and He Gained 700K Followers After Elon Musk Made Bid to Buy Company

Joe Rogan revealed he gained 700,000 Twitter followers during the aftermath of Elon Musk‘s attempt to purchase the social media company last month.

Speaking with author Hotep Jesus during the May 12th episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the two began discussing the increased engagement they had scene on their social media pages.

“It’s funny with Elon buying Twitter,” Jesus remarked. “I’m happy he did — I just think the deal’s still gotta be finalized, but something changed at Twitter. I think the people that were in charge of shadowbanning and censoring must have left or something.”

“I think that’s probably very likely!” Rogan interjected. “Like is he — they do sell it, it’s time to clean house now. Did you see the difference in engagement?”

Jesus replied, “That’s what exactly what I was about to say! Bro, I’m like, wait, I was shadowbanned this whole time. Like my engagement is like ten times now.”

“I gained 700,000 Twitter followers in two weeks,” Rogan added.

“What were they doing up there?” Jesus asked.

“The only other option. The other possibility rather is that those are bots, that I gained a lot of bots,” Rogan theorized.

“My YouTube account started growing faster,” Jesus added. “I had my YouTube link in my bio, on my Twitter bio. So usually I get a trickle in. But as soon as that buy went through, I saw my YouTube subscribers start going up abnormally and I’m like, oh, it’s finally getting released. I’m finally getting access to eyes.”

“They’ve been holding you back,” Rogan said. “They’ve probably been holding a lot of people back. They think they’re morally right to do that. And it’s um, it’s a weird position to be in to have that kind of power. When you’re dealing with essentially what’s the world’s town hall. You know, I mean, that’s really what it is. It’s like it’s the world’s place to express ideas. And it’s been curated by a bunch of dorks.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

