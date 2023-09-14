Kara Swisher Says ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ to Those Upset She Turned Off Her Comments After Elon Musk Bought Twitter

Podcaster Kara Swisher revealed why she was forced to turn off comments on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after Elon Musk took over — and delivered a blunt message to critics who are miffed by the decision.

Swisher and her co-host Scott Galloway discussed the new biography about Musk, which spurred a larger conversation about Musk’s business ventures — especially Twitter — on the Tuesday edition of their show, Pivot Podcast.

Galloway was elated to share that he has been abstaining from the app for some time.

“I’m 60 days Twitter sober,” Galloway said. “I’m still not back on.”

“I know. You’re doing a lovely job on Threads and elsewhere,” Swisher replied.

“I get a lot of shit from people who are like, ‘You’ve turned comments off. We can’t comment. How dare you as a journalist!’ Which I’m like, Go fuck yourself,” Swisher said.

She explained that although she joined the app back in 2007, she had never received such a barrage of hate comments until Musk took over. Swisher has been a vocal critic of Musk, especially after his purchase of the company and sporadic handling of the takeover.

“Let me just say to people once and for all — I have been on Twitter since 2007, I was there at the very beginning. Now, some 15 years later, I had to turn off comments after Elon took over, about six months in because I got called a bitch and a c*nt all the time and I don’t want to deal with it,” Swisher explained.

“And so I’m sorry I turned them off. I wish I could turn them on, but I had never experienced it in in 17 whatever years, some odd years. And then I did. And so if it’s too bad for you, it’s too bad for you,” she added.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

