Megyn Kelly Bashes CNN’s Chris Licht For Not Firing Don Lemon: ‘Does Someone Have to Grab a Boob For Us to Count?’

Megyn Kelly took aim at CNN chief Chris Licht for not firing Don Lemon and instead opting to give the anchor “formal training.”

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly blasted Licht for not canning the disgraced anchor.

“Here’s a question I have for him,” Kelly said, pointedly at Licht. “Do women matter? Do we matter? Because it shouldn’t have to be that you were raped by a man or 21 women come forward alleging that they’d been sexually harassed by a man or they’d been inappropriately touched by a man for their offense to matter.”

Kelly added, “We have seen person after person get fired because they caused offense. Mere offense. When it comes to race, when it comes to sexual orientation, when it comes to gender identity. Does women’s offense matter?”

The SiriusXM host argued that this stemmed far beyond a left and right issue and centered on plain decency.

“Does our offense matter to CNN or does someone have to grab a boob for us to count, Chris Licht?” Kelly said. “That’s my question to you because Don Lemon’s re-education camp is a farce,”

From there, Kelly dared the CNN chief to go further in reprimanding the morning show anchor.

“Do something real — prove to us that you actually see this guy’s got a repeated problem with women. He’s a sexist,” Kelly said.

She went on to question how Lemon could fairly report on stories about women.

“How are you gonna let him cover Nikki Haley? How’s he gonna cover anybody? How’s he gonna cover Kamala Harris? He doesn’t respect the two women he sits at the anchored desk with. And for them to continue tolerating him makes them part of the problem,” Kelly proclaimed.

