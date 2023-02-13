Megyn Kelly Blasts ‘Woke’ Super Bowl, Slams Pregame Playing of Black National Anthem: ‘There’s No Point In Dividing Us By Race’

Megyn Kelly criticized Super Bowl LVII, calling the event “woke” and the performance of the Black National Anthem “divisive.”

On the Monday edition of her SiriusXM radio broadcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly was joined by former Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal.

“Can I tell you, like, it wasn’t as bad as it’s been in years past, but it was a woke Super Bowl and it was annoying,” Kelly began.

“Why did we need the all female flyover, which they — Fox I mean, even on Fox, they were showing highlights. ‘It’s an all female flyover.’ Oh, okay. All right. Thank you for reminding me that women can be pilots. I didn’t know that,” Kelly said sarcastically.

She turned her attention to the performance of the Black National Anthem by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“And then of course, we had to have the Black National Anthem in addition to the regular national anthem, which is totally divisive. There is no reason to have a Black National Anthem sung before the Super Bowl,” Kelly said.

“But there’s one national anthem. It unites us all. It’s about love of country. There’s no point in dividing us by race, going into something that is already unifying as a country,” she added.

Kelly also took aim at the Super Bowl ads that featured “left-wing” celebrities.

“And then we had a parade of left-wing celebrities all over the ads from Amy Schumer to Ben Affleck, who won’t even act with a Republican. He refuses to act across anybody who’s openly Republican,” Kelly said, likely referencing a 2014 interview with the actor.

“All I could think was like, they don’t get it right. Like the people who put together the entertainment, who put together the ads, they’re not even trying to like think about the other half of the country. They’re just pandering. They just wanna pander, pander, pander. And it’s fine. The game was great, but it is a slight irritant as you’re watching the game,” Kelly said.

“I have to agree and I wonder why that is, why this keeps happening,”Leventhal said.

“Why can’t we be united? Why can’t we all be included in anything and everything entertainment wise? I didn’t know that Ben Affleck wouldn’t act with Republicans. I’d never heard that before. I do know that there are a lot of actors in Hollywood who are afraid to be honest about their political leanings because they’re concerned about being canceled and that’s happening in every industry. So I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed,” Leventhal said.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

