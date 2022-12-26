‘Pretentious as F*ck’: Mark Cuban Bashes Silicon Valley Tech Bros Who Think They’re the ‘Smartest Motherf*cker in the World’

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes Silicon Valley is “pretentious as fuck” and revealed that he tries to steer his investments clear of the area.

On Sunday’s edition of Club Random with Bill Maher, Cuban sat down with Maher to discuss his career and current affairs.

During their discussion, the topic of California came up.

“I could not live here as a permanent resident just ’cause the taxes and the regulation. Yeah. I love coming out here, but I’m a visitor,” Cuban said.

“And those are the reasons – taxes and regulations?” Maher asked.

“That’s a big part of it. Yeah. Just because, I mean, look what’s happened in San Francisco, I mean, an entire industry is getting pushed out. You know, the whole technology industry went from, ‘Well, it’s ok. This is growth, this is, you know, the new thing.’ And now, you know, it’s just about people shitting on the street,” Cuban said.

“I was gonna say, the cleaning-up-the-shit-off-the street-industry is doing very well,” Maher laughed.

As the conversation continued, Cuban elaborated about his dislike of the city.

“I don’t want to add to the shit on the street and take a dump on San Francisco. I love San Francisco. I think we all love San Francisco,” Maher said.

“I’m not, I’ve never been a big San Francisco fan, at all,” Cuban said.

“You know, I know what you mean. It’s a little cliquey,” Maher replied.

“Pretentious as fuck,” Cuban said boldly. “Right? Being in the tech industry everybody is the smartest motherfucker in the world if you live in Silicon Valley.”

Even Maher joined in, bashing those in the region who believe they’re smarter than everyone else.

“It’s the kind of place that’s like, ‘Oh, I know you think you’re smarter, but you’re not.’ First of all, you’re not smarter than the people in Tulsa who come to my show anyway and they’re a whole lot more fun,” Maher said.

“I mean, the attitudes, I mean, it’s just like, ‘We’re tech bros. We’re tech bros. Of course we’re smarter. You know, we went to Harvard, we went to MIT, we’re in tech. You just can’t hang. You don’t know what the fuck is going on.’ I do all I can not to let any of my investments work outta Silicon Valley,” Cuban said.

“Well, tech is, I mean, just because you’re good at tech doesn’t mean you’re the smartest person in the world,” Maher clarified.

“Fuck no,” Cuban replied

“Oh, okay. Right, you’re good at that one thing, which is very important,” Maher said.

“But they’re not even that good at it. They’re just there to pretend that they’re good at it. Right?” Cuban said.

“There’s a lot of capital there so that people follow the money. I get that. Right. But the pretentiousness and the attitude and the expectations and the arrogance, like it’s just a business. And you can be good anywhere in the world. Hopefully you’ll come here to this country and, you know, make the choice like immigrants used to and come here and start companies. But I’d rather start a business in Dallas all day, every day,” Cuban added.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

