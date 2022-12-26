Trump Suggests Democrats Have Compromising Info on Mitch McConnell: ‘Must Have Something Really Big’

Former President Donald Trump baselessly speculated that Democrats have potentially damaging information on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Last week, McConnell voted with 17 other Republicans and all 50 Democrats to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government through September. That enraged House Republicans, who had called on their GOP counterparts in the Senate to withhold support and prevent the bill from notching the 60 votes needed to advance.

The House passed the legislation the next day thanks to overwhelming support from the outgoing Democratic majority.

House Republicans wanted to use their newfound majority in the next Congress to force government spending cuts.

On Monday, Trump slammed McConnell on his Truth Social platform and took another shot at the senator’s wife, Elaine Chao:

The Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell in order to get him and some of his friendly “Republican” Senators to pass the horrendous “All Democrat, All the Way” OMINOUS Bill. It gives Border Security to other countries, but ZERO $’s to the U.S., it fully funds the corrupt “Justice” Department, FBI (which RIGGED the Presidential Election!), and even the Trump Hating Special “Prosecutor.” It is also a massive giveaway & capitulation to CHINA, making COCO CHOW so happy!

Trump has repeatedly bashed Chao, his Taiwan-born former secretary of transportation, as being beholden to China in part because her father is a Chinese-American businessman. Chao resigned late in the Trump administration after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

In a subsequent post, Trump deployed his favorite nickname for McConnell and accused him of giving the Democrats “another win”:

If the Old Crow waited just 10 days, the Republican Majority in the House could have made the “Ominous” Bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER. Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if “Trump” were President!

For good measure, the former president shared a link to an article in the Federalist titled “GOP Can’t Be Successful Until Mitch McConnell Is Gone.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com