Joe Rogan tackled the topic of tech censorship on his show Tuesday, and accused platforms of targeting users who dissent from popular opinion.

Rogan accused companies like Twitter and Facebook of expanding the definition of hate speech to include any perspective they disagree with.

“What they call harmful, a lot of it is disagreeing with pharmaceutical companies,” he said. “Which is just fucking crazy!”

The podcast host was joined by tech CEO Bill Ottman and activist Daryl Davis, who are working together on Mind — a social platform with a focus on free speech and privacy.

Ottman said the goal of Mind is to help de-radicalize people through discussion and interaction, and that extremist content is not removed. It’s a goal Ottman hopes to reach with the guidance of Davis, who has worked tirelessly throughout the years to help de-radicalize members of the Ku Klux Klan. He has convinced hundreds to leave the group.

“It seems like there’s an issue with many social media companies where they want to sensor bad ideas,” Rogan said. “And it seems to me that part of that is because the work involved in taking a person who’s a Neo-Nazi or a Ku Klux Klan member and showing them the error of their ways, allowing them to spread their nonsense, and then slowly but surely introducing them to better ideas is exhausting.”

Rogan then praised the work Davis is doing: “This is a perfect example of not silencing peoples ideas but giving them better ideas. And this is what the answer to censorship has been.”

“There’s an ideology that’s patched to all the big tech companies. … you have to be what they think is woke. Right? You have to subscribe to a certain way of thinking and anyone who deviates from that line of thinking gets suppressed, minimized, or banned!”

