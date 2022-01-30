Spotify Announces ‘Content Advisory’ Warning for Podcasts Discussing Covid Amid Joe Rogan Uproar

Spotify has announced they will start applying advisory labels to their content whenever the coronavirus pandemic is discussed. This comes as the streaming service continues to face public outcry over Covid-19 misinformation aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek released a public statement defending the platform’s need to balance the creative freedom of their content creators with user safety. Ek announced the release of Spotify’s publishing rules on their website, noting that “we are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” the announcement says. “This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.”

Ek’s announcement makes no direct mention of The Joe Rogan Experience, though the announcement comes amid calls for action about the Covid content aired on the eponymous host’s show.

Rogan has pushed misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines while giving a platform to others who have done the same. The podcast host contracted Covid back in September, and he treated it with remedies touted by conservatives but deemed ineffectual by doctors.

Spotify recently removed Neil Young’s music from the platform after the singer demanded they either take it down, or move Rogan’s podcast off of Spotify. Young accused Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines” in defense of his decision. Joni Mitchell released a letter in solidarity with Young, asking Spotify to remove her music as well.

Ek also used his announcement to acknowledge the criticism that there has been a lack of transparency regarding Spotify’s policies regarding acceptable content and program guidelines. He touts the Covid information hub as proof of the company’s seriousness in dealing with Covid, and “we will also begin testing ways to highlight our Platform Rules in our creator and publisher tools to raise awareness around what’s acceptable and help creators understand their accountability.”

“It is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them,” Ek writes. “Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com