Stephen A. Smith ‘Really, Really Pissed Off’ By Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Revisionism: ‘You’re Full of It, Bro!’

Sports commentator and frequent Fox News guest Stephen A. Smith called out Tucker Carlson over his airing of the January 6th footage last week.

According to Awful Announcing, Smith discussed Carlson during the most recent episode of his podcast, last Friday.

“I saw Tucker Carlson talking about the insurrectionists from — January 6, 2021. And I have to tell you that I got really, really pissed off,” Smith began.

“He was trying to act like, they only showed violent protestors and they didn’t show the peaceful protestors — that one particular individual,” Smith added, referencing the QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley.

“Who the hell are you fooling? Who you playing with, Tucker Carlson? I’m not sitting up there trying to call out Tucker Carlson overall, I don’t watch him, I don’t know much about him, I’m not trying to castigate him as a person or anything like that, I’m talking about this one incident right here!” Smith added.

Smith continued to call out Carlson, reiterating that five people died during the event.

“You’re full of it, bro! You’re full of it,” Smith said.

“You’re trying to sit up there and be so literal, you know that’s not the point. For the record, Tucker Carlson is not wrong when he points out that not every protester was a violent protester,” Smith clarified.

“Of course, we know that! But the fact of the matter is you had no business in the State Capitol. That in it of itself was criminal behavior in the eyes of many at the very least… you crossed those barriers. You had protestors, insurrectionists kicking in windows, kicking down doors, damn near crushing police officers through the swirling doors. Four people in the crowd died! One officer died! That’s five people who died!” Smith said.

Despite Smith’s criticism of the Fox News host, he has been a frequent guest on various other network programs including Hannity and Jesse Watters Primetime.

Watch above via Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.

