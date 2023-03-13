Alex Jones Describes Trump as ‘Autistic and Very Charismatic,’ Says He Called His Wife to Insist She’s ‘Got a Real Man’

Controversial radio host Alex Jones called former President Donald Trump “autistic and very charismatic,” during a recent interview.

Jones sat down for a two-part interview with comedian Tim Dillon for his podcast The Tim Dillon Show, which aired last Friday.

During their conversation, the topic of Trump came up. Specifically, private communications with the former president. Jones declared that Trump’s currency as president was “manipulation.”

“I mean, Trump used to do stuff like, call my wife up. Like one day I walk in the house, my wife’s like ‘Trump’s on the phone.’ And this is like six years ago, five years ago. I go, really? — ‘Hey Alex, I’m talking to your wife right now.’ And then she hangs up the phone,” Jones recalled.

“She goes, ‘Yeah, he just spent 15 minutes telling me you’ve got a real man. Your husband’s the man.’ And the thing is, with Trump — his currency when he’s president is manipulation,” Jones said. “His thing is — his currency of he’s the president and he’s saying how great you are to your wife, that’s a present to your wife. He called her up when I was in Hawaii and I’m like, oh, Trump’s the phone.”

Jones explained that on one particular occasion he got on the phone with Trump.

“I got on the phone and said, ‘Hey dude, I want you to fucking go after the deep state. I don’t need you to call and tell my wife how great I am.’ But in his world of narcissistic New Yorkers and DC people right? No saying all New Yorkers are bad. That is what they want,” Jones explained.

“So he’s calling up going, ‘Dude, my currency is not money. It’s nothing. I’m gonna tell your wife, your husband is the baddest man I know. God, you’ve got an incredible husband. Don’t let go of him. Your husband is a real man.’ I’m telling these stories cause they’re true.”

“I told Trump, I said, ‘Dude, I don’t wanna be told how badass I am. I’m not that badass. I want you to arrest the deep state,'” Jones recalled.

