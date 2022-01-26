Trump Praises Manchin and Sinema: ‘Two Democrats That Are Doing the Right Thing for The Country’

Former President Donald Trump offered effusive praise for two Democrats during an appearance on Lou Dobbs’ podcast. Of course, the two Democrats were the senators who have been stumbling blocks for President Joe Biden’s agenda: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Both Manchin and Sinema have drawn furious ire from their fellow Democrats over their refusal to support changes to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to pass legislation like the voting rights bills. Currently, control of the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker vote, but that is still short of the 60-vote threshold needed to defeat a Republican filibuster and get the bills passed.

Dobbs asked Trump a question about whether the Republican Party was unified behind him as their leader, and the former president replied that he thought they were — “largely, it’s unified” — and bragged about his endorsement helping GOP candidates, including newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). “He wouldn’t have won” without the Trump endorsement, he insisted.

Trump then pivoted to the other side of the partisan aisle.

“I think the Democrats have always been unified,” he said. “Now, they have a situation, I don’t know if it’s unification or not, but they have two people that are doing the right thing for the country, and they’ve become very popular in their states. But they’re doing the right thing for the country.”

In Trump’s view, it looked like Democrats “don’t mind ripping our country apart.”

“What they’re doing is so bad and so evil,” he continued. “And that voting rights bill, they call it the voting rights bill, that’s not a voting rights bill, that’s a bill to make sure that only Democrats can get elected for the rest of, forever.”

“Exactly,” Dobbs replied.

