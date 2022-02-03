Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on people to “take the Jewish community’s lead” in response to The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust.

“I think whenever there’s a moment like this or a learning moment like this, what’s super important is the relationship between that person and the community they’re making amends with,” she told TMZ outside the Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez cited how Anti-Defamation League national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt had“accepted her apology and I think we really kind of take the Jewish community’s lead on this and they seem to, you know, see that her apology was authentic and want to move on and heal.”

On Monday’s The View, Goldberg said that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” rather it was “about man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg later apologized and Greenblatt accepted.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com