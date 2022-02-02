Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, addressed ABC’s decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg over her Monday comments about the Holocaust.

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced Goldberg had been suspended for two weeks on Tuesday.

The news came after Goldberg claimed during Monday’s edition of The View that the Holocaust was not about race.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” she said during a segment about a Tennessee school board removing the Holocaust graphic novel Maus from its eighth-grade curriculum.

“These are two White Groups of people,” Goldberg further claimed. “Let’s talk about it for what it is, it’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem. It doesn’t matter if you are Black or White, because Black, White, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

She apologized both Monday and Tuesday for the remarks, but the backlash continued. Godwin said in a statement that Goldberg needed time to reflect on what was said.

Greenblatt, who joined The View on Tuesday morning, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night that he accepts Goldberg’s apology as genuine.

After announcing Golberg’s suspension to his audience on Don Lemon Tonight, the host asked Greenblatt, “What do you think of that decision?”

The ADL head responded that he feels Goldberg has earned the benefit of doubt.

“Well, look, Whoopi Goldberg is literally one of the most visible women in television,” Greenblatt said. “The view is watched millions and millions of people every single day. And her comments did cause tremendous confusion and hurt, particularly in the Jewish community which, think about it, Don, it’s less than a week after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Greenblatt cited numerous and recent instances of anti-Semitic violence, but argued Goldberg’s comments do not define her.

“There are a lot of reasons why the Jewish community is concerned,” Greenblatt said. “But for me she apologized last night online and then she did so again this morning. You know, and I accept her apology.” He continued:

I know she’s been a friend of the Jewish community all throughout her career. And I respect that and appreciate it. I can’t comment on ABC News’ internal process. But what I will say is that I hope Whoopi can use the next two weeks for a process of introspection and learning, right? I don’t think Holocaust Remembrance Day should be one day of the year. We can learn about the Holocaust 365 days, just like today is the first day of Black History Month, Don. But don’t think we should confine our thinking about Black history to just 28 days.

Greenblatt concluded, “So let’s hope that she can use this time, use this opportunity, and use her amazing platform to educate herself and to share what she learns with her audience and with the country at large.”

