New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the peak of the coronavirus in the state might not be for another 45 days.

“The expected peak is around 45 days,” Cuomo said at a Tuesday press briefing. “That can be plus or minus, depending on what we do.”

“I generally don’t think people realize how long we could be in for this,” tweeted New York Times opinion writer-at-large Charlie Warzel. “anyone thinking two or three weeks should adjust expectations.”

i generally don’t think people realize how long we could be in for this. anyone thinking two or three weeks should adjust expectations. https://t.co/YTF7SKkQz8 — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 17, 2020

“[The] truly grim timeline on this are the (by no means definitive!) models that basically say it’s gonna be spells of quarantines and re-infections until either herd immunity or a vaccine (which could be 18 months or more),” he continued.

the truly grim timeline on this are the (by no means definitive!) models that basically say it’s gonna be spells of quarantines and re-infections until either herd immunity or a vaccine (which could be 18 months or more) https://t.co/58HrjWhPYz — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 17, 2020

Expected peak in ***45 days*** https://t.co/nBOV0s8tbK — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 17, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that the expected peak of the virus will be in 45 days. great. — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 17, 2020

45 days to peak?!?!? https://t.co/xqG2DyvzZU — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) March 17, 2020

45 days. https://t.co/pHCeO2ipp8 — Justin Hendrix | wash your hands & stay at home (@justinhendrix) March 17, 2020

One of the biggest problems New York is currently is the lack of hospital beds.

As reported by WCBS 880, “New York State currently has about 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds, but the state is expected to need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and 18,000 to 37,000 ICU beds at the peak of the crisis.”

“That, my friends, is the problem,” Cuomo commented. “This is an extraordinary time in this nation’s history… It will go down in the history books as one of those moments of true crisis and confusion and chaos.”

On the possibility of a New York City quarantine, however, Cuomo said, “It cannot happen… No city in the state can quarantine itself without state approval, and I have no interest whatsoever and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]