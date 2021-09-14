California Election Worker Removed for Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Attire at Polling Place

Californians have gone to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s gubernatorial recall election. But at one polling place in West Hollywood there were some election “shenanigans” as Larry Elder might put it.

A poll worker was photographed at the voting site wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and a t-shirt that reads “Where’s Hunter?,” a reference to President Joe Biden’s son.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but the first posting of it on Twitter seems to have occurred on Monday, which would mean it was taken not on Tuesday – the last day to vote – but on Monday or earlier at a location where early in-person voting was available. The photo was posted by an unverified account, and it purported to be from the poster’s friend in West Hollywood.

A friend just posted this pic-a poll worker in West Hollywood CA. pic.twitter.com/GLJzKG4PqI — Providential818🦚 (@Providential818) September 14, 2021

The tweet didn’t gain much traction, but ultimately multiple accounts appropriated the image in posts in which the authors claimed a “friend” also sent them the photo. At least one account even claimed it was their poll worker. Ultimately, Dan Savage posted the photo and said that a friend of his also had this poll worker.

So… this was the poll worker that handed my friend a ballot at a polling place in West Hollywood when he showed up to vote in the CA recall election. pic.twitter.com/dALYL0TQ8S — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 14, 2021

Ultimately, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk confirmed that the man in the photo was indeed a poll worker. That is, until he was removed.

This worker was contacted after this was reported and advised that the attire was not appropriate. He is no longer serving as an election worker. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) September 14, 2021

The election will determine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled. If a majority votes yes, the candidate who receives the most votes on the reverse side of the ballot will become governor. In the event Newsom is removed, frontrunner Elder would likely win the election. Elder has suggested that if Newsom prevails, it will be because Democrats cheated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com