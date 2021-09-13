Channeling Donald Trump, California gubernatorial recall candidate and right wing radio host Larry Elder refused to say whether he’d accept the results of Tuesday’s election if he loses.

Question 1 on the ballot asks if Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled. If a simple majority votes “Yes,” then the candidate who receives the most votes on Question 2, which lists dozens of candidates, would be the next governor. Polls indicate that Newsom is unlikely to be recalled.

The frontrunner among Republicans, Elder has been casting doubt on the legitimacy of the upcoming election in recent weeks. Last week he told reporters that “there might very well be shenanigans.”

Monday was no different.

“Whether or not you win or lose, will you accept the results of the election tomorrow?” asked NBC’s Jacob Soboroff.”

This was the ensuing exchange.

ELDER: I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter whether you are a Democrat, an independent or Republican. SOBOROFF: Is that a commitment to accepting the results of the election tomorrow? ELDER: Let’s all do that together. Let’s work together on both sides of the aisle to make sure that the election is a fair election. SOBOROFF: Is that a commitment to accept the results of the election tomorrow? ELDER: Let’s all work together to find out whether or not the election tomorrow is a fair election. Let’s all work together to do that. ELDER: So that is not a commitment to accept the results of the election tomorrow. SOBOROFF: Boy, Jacob. Honestly, I answered your question. Let’s all work together. We all should have a vested interest in making sure that the election is a fair election and is one that is conducted with integrity.

Soboroff would later note that Elder’s response was “not a commitment to honor the results of the election come tomorrow,” but that “it’s devoid of any specifics about what might be wrong with the election process.” The reporter said California is facing its fair share of problems, but he said, “Whether or not the election is going to be secure, based on the facts, is not one of them.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

