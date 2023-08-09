Russell Moore, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, spoke to All Things Considered host Scott Detrow this week and sounded the alarm on the state of evangelical Christianity in America.

Moore, who was once a top official in the Southern Baptist Convention, declared Christianity it the U.S. to be in “crisis,” arguing that the church has become “tribalized and factionalized” along with the rest of American society.

Moore spoke to Detrow about his new book, Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call For Evangelical America, and offered some unique insights into evangelical America.

“It was the result of having multiple pastors tell me, essentially, the same story about quoting the Sermon on the Mount, parenthetically, in their preaching — ‘turn the other cheek’ — to have someone come up after to say, ‘Where did you get those liberal talking points?’” Moore told Detrow during the interview.

“And what was alarming to me is that in most of these scenarios, when the pastor would say, ‘I’m literally quoting Jesus Christ,’ the response would not be, ‘I apologize.’ The response would be, ‘Yes, but that doesn’t work anymore. That’s weak.’ And when we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive to us, then we’re in a crisis,” he concluded.

Listen to the full interview here.

