‘Everything Has Been a Lie!’ Herschel Walker’s Son Commits Twitter Patricide in Blistering Takedown of Father

Christian Walker continued to call out his father Herschel Walker, posting two videos on Twitter accusing the former football star and Republican nominee for senate in Georgia of lying about his personal life.

The son of the Republican candidate has been lighting up his father on social media over news that Walker — a staunch abortion opponent — impregnated his girlfriend in 2009, encouraged her to get an abortion, then reimbursed her for having the procedure.

Walker denied the report and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for breaking the story — in spite of the evidence the Beast obtained from the former girlfriend, including a receipt from the abortion clinic and a “get well” card allegedly sent from Herschel to the woman.

Amid the controversy, Walker’s son took to Twitter to accuse his father of violence and lying about his personal life throughout the campaign.

On Tuesday, Christian posted two videos on Twitter calling out his father and responding to critics who say his own espousal of family values does not align with his father’s behavior. The Daily Beast had previously reported that Herschel has multiple secret children with different women.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed,” Walker said in the video. “I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Hershel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Because it affected me! That’s why I talk about it all the time, because it affected me. Family values people, he has 4 kids with 4 different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them! He was out having sex with other women!”

Walker continued to accuse his father of lying about the story, asserting that the “get well” card obtained by the Beast had his father’s handwriting on it.

“I’m done! DONE! Everything has been a lie!” Christian said. He also called out supporters of his father criticizing him for endangering his chances of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life!” Walker exclaimed. “You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could have ended this on Day One. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories, I’m just saying don’t lie. Don’t lie on my mom, don’t lie on me, don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man. Y’all should care about that, conservatives!”

“I wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t all these lies every day,” Christian continued.

“You don’t know my family life,” he said. “I did one event last year when we were told he was gonna get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable. None of that has happened. Everything’s been a lie…Don’t try me. Don’t test my authenticity. All of this has been a lie, and you’ve known it. You’ve known, so don’t you dare!”

Watch above.

