Herschel Walker’s Son UNLEASHES on Him After He Denies Report He Paid For Girlfriend’s Abortion: ‘How DARE YOU LIE’

Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Hershel Walker, unleashed on his father Monday night after he denied a report he paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend.

The Daily Beast obtained a check from a woman who said Walker sent it to her to pay for an abortion in 2009. The woman was not identified but said she was paid $700 and had a receipt from an abortion clinic.

Roger Sollenberger with the Beast reported Walker also sent her a card urging her to “rest,” “relax” and “recover.”

Walker, who has said on the campaign trail he is opposed to abortion, even in cases of incest, rape or to protect the life of a mother threatened to sue the outlet over the report.

Calling it a “flat-out lie,” Walker wrote in a statement he would sue the Daily Beast “tomorrow morning.”

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Within minutes of the reporting, and Walker’s response to it, his son went on the offensive. In a series of tweets, Christian Walker categorized his father as a dishonest serial philanderer with a propensity for violence.

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Herschel Walker responded shortly after by saying he loves his son.

I LOVE my son no matter what — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com