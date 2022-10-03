Herschel Walker’s Son UNLEASHES on Him After He Denies Report He Paid For Girlfriend’s Abortion: ‘How DARE YOU LIE’

By Kipp JonesOct 3rd, 2022, 10:17 pm
 

Christian Walker via Twitter

Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Hershel Walker, unleashed on his father Monday night after he denied a report he paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend.

The Daily Beast obtained a check from a woman who said Walker sent it to her to pay for an abortion in 2009. The woman was not identified but said she was paid $700 and had a receipt from an abortion clinic.

Roger Sollenberger with the Beast reported Walker also sent her a card urging her to “rest,” “relax” and “recover.”

Walker, who has said on the campaign trail he is opposed to abortion, even in cases of incest, rape or to protect the life of a mother threatened to sue the outlet over the report.

Calling it a “flat-out lie,” Walker wrote in a statement he would sue the Daily Beast “tomorrow morning.”

Within minutes of the reporting, and Walker’s response to it, his son went on the offensive. In a series of tweets, Christian Walker categorized his father as a dishonest serial philanderer with a propensity for violence.

Herschel Walker responded shortly after by saying he loves his son.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: