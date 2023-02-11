Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Actor and Trump Supporter Ben Stein Claims America’s Becoming ‘Racial Dictatorship’

Ben Stein declared the United States is becoming a “racial dictatorship” in a Truth Social post that got the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor trending over the weekend.

Stein is a former speechwriter for former presidents like Richard Nixon, but he’s primarily known for his acting career, highlighted by dry comedic performances in films like The Mask and Casper.

In a Friday Truth Social video post, the conservative entertainer took a break from cooking some salmon to relay his thoughts on the state of race issues in the country.

“Food for thought,” Stein wrote with the video. “We’re getting into a racial dictatorship. God Bless this great country.”

According to Stein, people can’t speak their minds about race without facing massive consequences.

“Hello friends. It occurs to me and it’s kind of a scary thought, we’re getting into a racial dictatorship here where you simply cannot speak your mind,” Stein said as his fish sizzled.

The actor claimed people aren’t able to speak about the “most obvious differences between the races and among the races,” though he did not specify what exactly these differences were that he was referring to. Speaking out, he added, means “losing your job, your friends, your house.”

“That’s a racial dictatorship. We’ve never had that here before,” Stein said before getting back to his salmon.

Stein regularly posts to Truth Social, referring to other users as “Truthers.” In a message addressed to Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, Stein told him to “never surrender, never give up” and said he and others weren’t behind Truth Social “for the money.”

“We cannot surrender. If we surrender, who’s left? Who is left? We’re not in it for the money, although money is a good thing. We’re not in it for the fame. [We’re] already famous. We’re in it because it’s the truth, and that’s why you people are called the truthers,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com