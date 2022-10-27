Frank Luntz Claims Trump Was ‘Seriously Considering’ Announcing 2024 Run Before Midterms to ‘Take Credit’ for GOP Gains

Republican pollster Frank Luntz claimed on Thursday that former President Donald Trump “was seriously considering” announcing a presidential bid before the midterm elections.

Appearing on Your World, Luntz was asked about 2024 by Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

“President Trump’s gonna be everywhere,” Cavuto said. “We already know that President Biden’s gonna be everywhere. Is the rubber rematch in the works here?”

Luntz stated he was about “to potentially break a story.”

“Donald Trump was seriously considering announcing a week from today before the election because he thought Republicans are gonna win the House, gonna win the Senate, and he wanted to take credit for it,” Luntz replied. “He’s now backed away from it. He may deny it, but he told people who raise money for him, he told political people that this is what he was going to do.”

Cavuto noted Trump has indicated he’d consider it an affront if another Republican announced a presidential run before him, let alone directly challenge him.

“He can’t intimidate people out of the race,” Luntz responded. “And Governor Desantis from Florida is a very credible candidate.”

“So Desantis would run whether Trump does or not?” Cavuto asked.

“I believe he does,” he answered. “I believe Governor Christie does. I believe there are half a dozen Republicans who will–”

“So they won’t be dissuaded from that or catch the hellfire from President Trump?” the host asked.

“They’ll catch the hellfire and then some,” Luntz said. “It’s pretty hot when Donald Trump’s angry at you as we both know.”

