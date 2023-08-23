GOP Candidate Hospitalized – May Miss Debate He Scraped to Qualify for

Doug Burgum was supposed to attend the first GOP 2024 primary debate in Milwaukee, but his presence was thrown into uncertainty due to a last-minute injury which sent him to the emergency room.

CNN reported that on Tuesday, the North Dakota governor was playing a pick-up game of basketball with his staff when he experienced an injury. It isn’t clear what this injury was or how serious it is, but Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital, and now there are questions about whether he’ll be able to stand at the podium for the two-hour debate Fox News will be hosting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Burgum is a relative unknown to the national political stage — as evidenced by his polling average compared to his rivals — so the debate represents a significant opportunity to have a breakout moment if he’s able to participate. The governor barely met the qualifications required by the debate participants, raising eyebrows weeks ago when he started offering $20 gift cards to those who donated to his presidential campaign so he’d be able to clear the RNC’s 40,000 unique donor minimum.

Watch above via CNN.

